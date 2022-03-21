OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.52 changing hands around $0.11 or 7.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $506.99M. OCFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1189.47% off its 52-week high of $19.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 34.87% up since then. When we look at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Instantly OCFT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.91%, with the 5-day performance at 11.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is -8.44% down.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.29% over the past 6 months, a 31.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.96 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $158.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163.79 million and $126.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 5.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.19% per year.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 16.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.17%. There are 16.13% institutions holding the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.42% of the shares, roughly 9.43 million OCFT shares worth $23.3 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 7.35 million shares worth $18.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 11.16 million shares estimated at $35.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 7.92 million shares worth around $32.46 million.