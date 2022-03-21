NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.75 million NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $34.00 changed hands at $1.03 or 3.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. NSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.85% off its 52-week high of $81.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.55, which suggests the last value was 21.91% up since then. When we look at NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.67K.

Analysts gave the NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NSTG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.70 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.49%, with the 5-day performance at 4.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is -5.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NSTG’s forecast low is $45.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.35% for it to hit the projected low.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NanoString Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.06% over the past 6 months, a 16.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NanoString Technologies Inc. will fall -13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NanoString Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $38.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.26 million and $31.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2022 estimates are for NanoString Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 9.70%.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and March 06.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares while 108.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.63%. There are 108.60% institutions holding the NanoString Technologies Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.90% of the shares, roughly 6.8 million NSTG shares worth $326.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 4.45 million shares worth $213.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $100.14 million under it, the former controlled 5.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 5.06% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $111.5 million.