Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.86 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $496.35M. NNOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -549.09% off its 52-week high of $64.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.23, which suggests the last value was 16.53% up since then. When we look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 625.94K.

Analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NNOX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.13 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.19%, with the 5-day performance at 8.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -6.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNOX’s forecast low is $50.50 with $50.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -412.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -412.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.47% over the past 6 months, a -116.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will fall -83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $220k.

The 2022 estimates are for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by -141.80%.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.88% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares while 13.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.04%. There are 13.18% institutions holding the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million NNOX shares worth $15.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 0.59 million shares worth $13.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $3.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $3.58 million.