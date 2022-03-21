My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.54 million My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.02 or 7.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.63M. MYSZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -725.0% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 30.56% up since then. When we look at My Size Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.38K.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3899 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.71%, with the 5-day performance at -8.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -1.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the My Size Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.72% over the past 6 months, a 9.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.29% of My Size Inc. shares while 13.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.78%. There are 13.71% institutions holding the My Size Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.12% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million MYSZ shares worth $0.26 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.