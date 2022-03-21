Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MOTS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.64 million Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at $0.03 or 8.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.39M. MOTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.84% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 16.22% up since then. When we look at Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOTS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3790 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 8.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.79%, with the 5-day performance at 7.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -1.75% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOTS’s forecast low is $1.40 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -575.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -278.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Motus GI Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.30% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Motus GI Holdings Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 349.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36k and $51k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 288.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 292.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Motus GI Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 34.70%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.21% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares while 7.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.74%. There are 7.42% institutions holding the Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock share, with Oracle Investment Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.11% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million MOTS shares worth $2.03 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 1.8 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.13 million.