Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 18.6 million Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changing hands around $0.0 or -2.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.60M. MKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -460.87% off its 52-week high of $1.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 52.17% up since then. When we look at Molecular Data Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.49 million.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Instantly MKD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 49.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.96%, with the 5-day performance at 49.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 33.53% up.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Molecular Data Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.20%.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.08% of Molecular Data Inc. shares while 3.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.21%. There are 3.78% institutions holding the Molecular Data Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million MKD shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.33 million shares estimated at $72665.0 under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares.