MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 0.81 million MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.00 changed hands at $0.6 or 7.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.53B. MNSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -217.22% off its 52-week high of $28.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.18, which suggests the last value was 31.33% up since then. When we look at MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 682.20K.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.20 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.96%, with the 5-day performance at 22.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is -10.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MINISO Group Holding Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.45% over the past 6 months, a 34.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MINISO Group Holding Limited will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $419.16 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MINISO Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $452.92 million.

The 2022 estimates are for MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 50.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.81% per year.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 1.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares while 22.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.99%. There are 22.99% institutions holding the MINISO Group Holding Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.03% of the shares, roughly 13.53 million MNSO shares worth $206.24 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 8.83 million shares worth $134.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.58 million shares estimated at $39.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $14.55 million.