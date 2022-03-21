MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.79 million MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at $0.19 or 9.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.10M. MDJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -282.22% off its 52-week high of $8.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 37.78% up since then. When we look at MDJM Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 825.67K.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Instantly MDJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.26 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 9.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.40%, with the 5-day performance at 18.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) is -18.77% down.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for MDJM Ltd earnings to decrease by -43.10%.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 15.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.54% of MDJM Ltd shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.57%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the MDJM Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 18100.0 MDJH shares worth $32218.0.

With 4594.0 shares estimated at $11530.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.