Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Is Weak With -108.33% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.57 million Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.92 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.79M. TUSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.9% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 29.69% up since then. When we look at Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 350.35K.

Analysts gave the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TUSK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Instantly TUSK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2800 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.49%, with the 5-day performance at -16.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is 27.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUSK’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. will rise 11.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $70.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.05 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. earnings to increase by 9.30%.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.95% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares while 64.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.30%. There are 64.77% institutions holding the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock share, with Wexford Capital LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 47.64% of the shares, roughly 22.24 million TUSK shares worth $40.48 million.

ValueWorks, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.59% or 3.54 million shares worth $6.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $1.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.56 million.