Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.93 changed hands at -$0.14 or -6.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.00M. LIZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -526.94% off its 52-week high of $12.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 54.92% up since then. When we look at Lizhi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 463.59K.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 86.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.89%, with the 5-day performance at 86.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 27.78% up.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lizhi Inc. will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -55.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lizhi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $97.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.12 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lizhi Inc. earnings to increase by 52.00%.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 30 and June 03.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Lizhi Inc. shares while 17.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.02%. There are 17.99% institutions holding the Lizhi Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million LIZI shares worth $0.91 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 12605.0 shares worth around $23319.0.