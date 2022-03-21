Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.87 million Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.85 changed hands at $0.2 or 3.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $423.48M. ZEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.35% off its 52-week high of $12.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was 31.97% up since then. When we look at Lightning eMotors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZEV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Instantly ZEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.88 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.66%, with the 5-day performance at 10.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is 6.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.05 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lightning eMotors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.41 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Lightning eMotors Inc. earnings to decrease by -233.30%.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.88% of Lightning eMotors Inc. shares while 6.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.58%. There are 6.72% institutions holding the Lightning eMotors Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million ZEV shares worth $13.34 million.

Bank of The West holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.54 million shares worth $4.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $9.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $3.2 million.