LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Could Be A Life-Changing St...

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.15 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $327.10M. LIAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -419.68% off its 52-week high of $16.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 17.14% up since then. When we look at LianBio’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 228.18K.

Analysts gave the LianBio (LIAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LianBio’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.86%, with the 5-day performance at -7.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is -35.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIAN’s forecast low is $7.84 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -148.89% for it to hit the projected low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for LianBio earnings to decrease by -473.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.70% per year.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of LianBio shares while 6.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.66%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.