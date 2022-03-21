LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.15 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $327.10M. LIAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -419.68% off its 52-week high of $16.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 17.14% up since then. When we look at LianBio’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 228.18K.

Analysts gave the LianBio (LIAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LianBio’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.86%, with the 5-day performance at -7.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is -35.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIAN’s forecast low is $7.84 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -148.89% for it to hit the projected low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for LianBio earnings to decrease by -473.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.70% per year.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of LianBio shares while 6.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.66%.