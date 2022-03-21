Let’s Talk About UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.59 million UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.32 changed hands at $0.22 or 10.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $302.90M. UPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -362.07% off its 52-week high of $10.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 30.6% up since then. When we look at UpHealth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 618.51K.

Analysts gave the UpHealth Inc. (UPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UPH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UpHealth Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

Instantly UPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.33 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 10.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.57%, with the 5-day performance at 11.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) is -5.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UPH’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -352.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -158.62% for it to hit the projected low.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.66 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that UpHealth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $61.31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for UpHealth Inc. earnings to decrease by -502.50%.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.16% of UpHealth Inc. shares while 7.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.44%. There are 7.54% institutions holding the UpHealth Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.57% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million UPH shares worth $16.29 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 1.78 million shares worth $5.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Arbitrage Fund and PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund. With 48973.0 shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 20451.0 shares worth around $64625.0.