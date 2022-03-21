Let’s Talk About Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.62 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.11B. ARVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -623.2% off its 52-week high of $26.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 19.61% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.57 million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.73 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.73%, with the 5-day performance at 13.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -9.69% down.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Arrival earnings to decrease by -73.00%.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 16.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.63% of Arrival shares while 15.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.15%. There are 15.07% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 30.37 million ARVL shares worth $225.35 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 30.24 million shares worth $224.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 10.73 million shares estimated at $100.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $16.77 million.