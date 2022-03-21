Let’s Jump Into The Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.41 million Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.24 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.31M. PASG’s last price was a discount, traded about -532.1% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 20.68% up since then. When we look at Passage Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.67K.

Analysts gave the Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PASG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Passage Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.88.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Instantly PASG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.39 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.98%, with the 5-day performance at 9.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is -20.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PASG’s forecast low is $4.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -949.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Passage Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.21% over the past 6 months, a -3.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Passage Bio Inc. will fall -3.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Passage Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.60%.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.10% of Passage Bio Inc. shares while 80.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.52%. There are 80.44% institutions holding the Passage Bio Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.87% of the shares, roughly 6.96 million PASG shares worth $44.21 million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.26% or 5.01 million shares worth $31.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $12.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $6.43 million.