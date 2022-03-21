Let’s Jump Into The Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.32 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.10M. FOA’s last price was a discount, traded about -251.2% off its 52-week high of $11.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.86, which suggests the last value was 13.86% up since then. When we look at Finance Of America Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.68K.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) trade information

Instantly FOA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.47 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.37%, with the 5-day performance at 14.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) is -7.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $437.11 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Finance Of America Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $424.63 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Finance Of America Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 852.70%.

FOA Dividends

Finance Of America Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.62% of Finance Of America Companies Inc. shares while 72.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.97%. There are 72.55% institutions holding the Finance Of America Companies Inc. stock share, with D1 Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.02% of the shares, roughly 6.49 million FOA shares worth $32.15 million.

Cooperman, Leon G. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 4.74 million shares worth $23.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $3.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $2.74 million.