Let’s Dive Into The Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $65.05 changed hands at $1.3 or 2.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. SNBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.9% off its 52-week high of $150.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.18, which suggests the last value was 15.17% up since then. When we look at Sleep Number Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 488.95K.

Analysts gave the Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNBR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sleep Number Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

Instantly SNBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 65.65 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.08%, with the 5-day performance at 7.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is -5.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNBR’s forecast low is $55.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sleep Number Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.66% over the past 6 months, a 2.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sleep Number Corporation will fall -26.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $604.67 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sleep Number Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $632.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $567.9 million and $580.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Sleep Number Corporation earnings to increase by 25.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.80% per year.

SNBR Dividends

Sleep Number Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.44% of Sleep Number Corporation shares while 102.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.29%. There are 102.53% institutions holding the Sleep Number Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.88% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million SNBR shares worth $336.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.58% or 2.62 million shares worth $245.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $140.67 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $66.2 million.