Let’s Dive Into The Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.34 million Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.63. With the company’s per share price at $16.34 changed hands at $0.22 or 1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.74B. VLRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.31% off its 52-week high of $23.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.18, which suggests the last value was 19.34% up since then. When we look at Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 678.08K.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Instantly VLRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.77 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.07%, with the 5-day performance at 10.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is -17.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.96% over the past 6 months, a -23.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 159.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 950.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 86.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $602.84 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $607.11 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to decrease by -261.20%.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.83% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 59.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.15%. There are 59.40% institutions holding the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Indigo Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 16.94 million VLRS shares worth $369.42 million.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 6.13 million shares worth $133.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $38.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $19.04 million.