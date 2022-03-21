Let’s Dive Into The Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 2.59 million Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.62 changing hands around $0.2 or 14.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.80M. RKDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.2% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 54.32% up since then. When we look at Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Analysts gave the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RKDA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Instantly RKDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 14.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.54%, with the 5-day performance at -4.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is 33.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RKDA’s forecast low is $4.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -270.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.16% over the past 6 months, a 57.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. will fall -134.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -325.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.33 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.13 million and $828k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -53.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 358.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 89.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.96% per year.

RKDA Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.16% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares while 10.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.51%. There are 10.57% institutions holding the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.56% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million RKDA shares worth $0.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.62 million.