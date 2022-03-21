KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.69 million KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s per share price at $6.67 changed hands at -$0.7 or -9.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.17M. KLXE’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.41% off its 52-week high of $18.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the last value was 55.92% up since then. When we look at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 614.82K.

Analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KLXE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.82.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.97 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -9.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.16%, with the 5-day performance at -34.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is 9.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLXE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 10.04% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.04% for it to hit the projected low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. will rise 50.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $157.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $135 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $86.8 million and $95.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 18.30%.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 18.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.36% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares while 31.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.01%. There are 31.51% institutions holding the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock share, with Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.01% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million KLXE shares worth $1.97 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.90% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $1.52 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.89 million.