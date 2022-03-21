Is UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 7.42 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.68 changing hands around $0.2 or 3.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $620.28M. TIGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -426.94% off its 52-week high of $29.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 52.82% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TIGR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 73.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.99 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.61%, with the 5-day performance at 73.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 10.71% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $5.40 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.93% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.24 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by 0.00%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.28% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 15.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.28%. There are 15.68% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million TIGR shares worth $14.41 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 2.46 million shares worth $12.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $4.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.78 million.