Is Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.65 million Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.28 changed hands at $1.44 or 12.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.63B. UDMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.63% off its 52-week high of $32.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.01, which suggests the last value was 24.62% up since then. When we look at Udemy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 377.96K.

Analysts gave the Udemy Inc. (UDMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UDMY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Udemy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Instantly UDMY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.37 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 12.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.04%, with the 5-day performance at 20.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is -2.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UDMY’s forecast low is $16.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -216.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Udemy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132.49 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Udemy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $152.38 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Udemy Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.20% per year.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.77% of Udemy Inc. shares while 42.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.25%. There are 42.72% institutions holding the Udemy Inc. stock share, with Emerald Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million UDMY shares worth $4.35 million.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 0.15 million shares worth $2.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $13.74 million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $10.85 million.