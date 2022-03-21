Is TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 0.54 million TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $3.45 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.99M. TGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.35% off its 52-week high of $4.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 58.84% up since then. When we look at TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 701.20K.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Instantly TGA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.73 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.62%, with the 5-day performance at -7.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is 7.14% up.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $55.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.84 million and $40.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The 2022 estimates are for TransGlobe Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 151.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.14% per year.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14. The 11.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 11.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.36% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares while 23.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.71%. There are 23.31% institutions holding the TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million TGA shares worth $18.75 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 2.99 million shares worth $9.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3.4 million shares estimated at $7.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.69 million.