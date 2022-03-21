Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.15 changed hands at $0.08 or 7.48% during last session. TIRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8414.78% off its 52-week high of $97.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 29.57% up since then. When we look at Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.05K.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Instantly TIRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.14%, with the 5-day performance at 36.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is -13.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.86% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares while 8.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.63%. There are 8.31% institutions holding the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 52284.0 TIRX shares worth $87314.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 48000.0 shares worth $80160.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 1504.0 shares estimated at $3248.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.