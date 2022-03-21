Is Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $15.94 changed hands at $0.46 or 2.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $998.64M. RCKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.13% off its 52-week high of $58.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.99, which suggests the last value was 18.51% up since then. When we look at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.57K.

Analysts gave the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RCKT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.76.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Instantly RCKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.16 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.98%, with the 5-day performance at 1.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is -20.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCKT’s forecast low is $50.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -370.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -213.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.39% over the past 6 months, a -4.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 29.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.80% per year.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 97.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.31%. There are 97.00% institutions holding the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 24.52% of the shares, roughly 15.8 million RCKT shares worth $472.35 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.19% or 3.35 million shares worth $100.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $46.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $37.59 million.