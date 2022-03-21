Is Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid? – Marketing Sentinel
Is Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.55 million Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at $0.04 or 6.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.60M. PT’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.76% off its 52-week high of $1.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Instantly PT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6800 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 6.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.23%, with the 5-day performance at 18.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 38.78% up.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 69.20%.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.79% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares while 0.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.36%. There are 0.33% institutions holding the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 35181.0 PT shares worth $15511.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 30004.0 shares worth $13228.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 7937.0 shares estimated at $6090.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 6075.0 shares worth around $2678.0.

