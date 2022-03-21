Is Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.76 changed hands at -$0.12 or -13.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.50M. PALI’s current price is a discount, trading about -2007.89% off its 52-week high of $16.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Palisade Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PALI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palisade Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Instantly PALI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -13.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.31%, with the 5-day performance at -15.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is -12.00% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PALI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -557.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -294.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palisade Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.88% over the past 6 months, a 87.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Palisade Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 69.10%.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 12 and May 16.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.64% of Palisade Bio Inc. shares while 8.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.31%. There are 8.14% institutions holding the Palisade Bio Inc. stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million PALI shares worth $0.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 81580.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.