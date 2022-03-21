Is National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 0.88 million National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.75. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $8.37 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $761.00M. NESRâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -90.56% off its 52-week high of $15.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.11, which suggests the last value was 3.11% up since then. When we look at National Energy Services Reunited Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 267.86K.

Analysts gave the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NESR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

Instantly NESR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.00 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.48% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.43%, with the 5-day performance at -19.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) is -14.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NESRâ€™s forecast low is $13.50 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -115.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.29% for it to hit the projected low.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -28.77% over the past 6 months, a -30.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $232.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that National Energy Services Reunited Corp.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $240.93 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.18 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings to increase by 24.40%.

NESR Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.58% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares while 63.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.39%. There are 63.10% institutions holding the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 7.99 million NESR shares worth $100.06 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 4.96 million shares worth $62.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $11.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $10.67 million.