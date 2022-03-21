Is Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 9.44 million Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.50M. METX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1433.33% off its 52-week high of $2.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 17.18 million.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2060 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.12%, with the 5-day performance at 16.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -20.34% down.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.71 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $31.71 million.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.86% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares while 3.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.36%. There are 3.13% institutions holding the Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.34% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million METX shares worth $1.81 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 0.38 million shares worth $96047.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.