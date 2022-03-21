Is Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.10. With the company’s per share price at $7.14 changed hands at $0.4 or 5.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $350.29M. LQDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.44% off its 52-week high of $7.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 68.49% up since then. When we look at Liquidia Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.01K.

Analysts gave the Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LQDA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liquidia Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.61%, with the 5-day performance at 14.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 12.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LQDA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liquidia Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 165.43% over the past 6 months, a 11.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liquidia Corporation will rise 68.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,593.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.89 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Liquidia Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $740k and $3.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 290.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Liquidia Corporation earnings to increase by 60.50%.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.95% of Liquidia Corporation shares while 39.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.29%. There are 39.46% institutions holding the Liquidia Corporation stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million LQDA shares worth $6.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 1.58 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $2.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $1.34 million.