Is Inotiv Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NOTV) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $23.76 changed hands at $0.34 or 1.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.38M. NOTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.3% off its 52-week high of $60.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.20, which suggests the last value was 40.24% up since then. When we look at Inotiv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.23K.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Instantly NOTV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.66 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.52%, with the 5-day performance at 14.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is 0.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.1 days.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inotiv Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.29% over the past 6 months, a -1,717.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inotiv Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 533.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 376.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.18 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inotiv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $110.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.33 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 383.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Inotiv Inc. earnings to increase by 282.00%.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.39% of Inotiv Inc. shares while 51.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.12%. There are 51.37% institutions holding the Inotiv Inc. stock share, with Next Century Growth Investors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.16% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million NOTV shares worth $22.44 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.07% or 0.75 million shares worth $21.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $18.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $14.62 million.