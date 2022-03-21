Is Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HDSN) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $6.00 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $269.40M. HDSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.83% off its 52-week high of $6.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 77.17% up since then. When we look at Hudson Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 419.25K.

Analysts gave the Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HDSN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Instantly HDSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.17 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.14%, with the 5-day performance at 2.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 56.25% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HDSN’s forecast low is $6.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hudson Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.92% over the past 6 months, a 13.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hudson Technologies Inc. will rise 63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hudson Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $43.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.11 million and $33.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Hudson Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 80.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

HDSN Dividends

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.86% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 59.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.32%. There are 59.48% institutions holding the Hudson Technologies Inc. stock share, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.30% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million HDSN shares worth $18.16 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 3.08 million shares worth $13.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $8.17 million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $3.93 million.