Is eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.31 million eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.80M. EMAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -251.61% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 17.74% up since then. When we look at eMagin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 648.94K.

Analysts gave the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EMAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eMagin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

Instantly EMAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.88%, with the 5-day performance at 7.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is -8.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EMAN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -303.23% for it to hit the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eMagin Corporation will rise 40.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.68 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.00%. The 2022 estimates are for eMagin Corporation earnings to increase by 61.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.47% of eMagin Corporation shares while 24.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.38%. There are 24.49% institutions holding the eMagin Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million EMAN shares worth $7.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 2.91 million shares worth $6.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.03 million shares estimated at $6.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $4.16 million.