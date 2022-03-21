Is Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $61.96 changed hands at $2.76 or 4.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.28B. APPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.86% off its 52-week high of $163.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.85, which suggests the last value was 24.39% up since then. When we look at Appian Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.61K.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Instantly APPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.81 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.98%, with the 5-day performance at 17.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 13.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.08 days.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Appian Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.04% over the past 6 months, a -19.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Appian Corporation will fall -633.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -216.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $95.31 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Appian Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $102.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.63 million and $88.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Appian Corporation earnings to decrease by -157.40%.

APPN Dividends

Appian Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.95% of Appian Corporation shares while 69.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.86%. There are 69.74% institutions holding the Appian Corporation stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.55% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million APPN shares worth $402.27 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.31% or 5.28 million shares worth $344.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $143.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $73.63 million.