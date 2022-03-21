IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT): Investing Tips And Trends – Marketing Sentinel
In the latest trading session, 0.79 million IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.00 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $338.00M. IRNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1087.5% off its 52-week high of $47.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.65, which suggests the last value was 33.75% up since then. When we look at IronNet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.18 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 2.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IronNet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $20.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 237.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for IronNet Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.70%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.14% of IronNet Inc. shares while 30.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.15%. There are 30.58% institutions holding the IronNet Inc. stock share, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.77% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million IRNT shares worth $102.33 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.38% or 3.88 million shares worth $66.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 3.13 million shares estimated at $53.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $12.86 million.

