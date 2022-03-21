Investors Could Make -1958.82% On China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.41. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.04 or 12.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.50M. CJJDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -305.88% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 235.80K.

Analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CJJD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3600 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 12.33% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.09%, with the 5-day performance at -1.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -23.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CJJDâ€™s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1958.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1958.82% for it to hit the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2013 will be $121.1 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.80%. The 2022 estimates are for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares while 13.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.07%. There are 13.98% institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.59% of the shares, roughly 4.84 million CJJD shares worth $1.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 0.81 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 47150.0 shares estimated at $24315.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.