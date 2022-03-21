Investors Could Make -18.81% On Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.56 million Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $76.59 changed hands at $0.65 or 0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.93B. AMRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.99% off its 52-week high of $101.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.26, which suggests the last value was 47.43% up since then. When we look at Ameresco Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.93K.

Analysts gave the Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMRC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ameresco Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Instantly AMRC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 78.57 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.96%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is 37.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMRC’s forecast low is $64.00 with $91.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ameresco Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.19% over the past 6 months, a 25.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ameresco Inc. will fall -10.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $410.65 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Ameresco Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $474.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $314.32 million and $252.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Ameresco Inc. earnings to increase by 22.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.30% per year.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.65% of Ameresco Inc. shares while 86.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.12%. There are 86.00% institutions holding the Ameresco Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.20% of the shares, roughly 2.74 million AMRC shares worth $160.05 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 2.28 million shares worth $185.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $50.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $72.85 million.