Investing In Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.59 million Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at $0.13 or 11.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $249.60M. YJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.08% off its 52-week high of $2.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 61.54% up since then. When we look at Yunji Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.20K.

Analysts gave the Yunji Inc. (YJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YJ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yunji Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 107.97%, with the 5-day performance at 28.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 47.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YJ’s forecast low is $22.09 with $22.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1599.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1599.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Yunji Inc. earnings to increase by 189.60%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.66% of Yunji Inc. shares while 2.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.39%. There are 2.62% institutions holding the Yunji Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million YJ shares worth $0.93 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 0.94 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 6100.0 shares estimated at $5490.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.