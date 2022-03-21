Investing In Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changing hands around $0.02 or 5.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.11M. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -328.12% off its 52-week high of $1.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3549 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 5.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.42%, with the 5-day performance at -9.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -22.55% down.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017 will be $4.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to increase by 97.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 16.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.92% of Inpixon shares while 10.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.75%. There are 10.54% institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million INPX shares worth $4.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 5.94 million shares worth $3.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.86 million shares estimated at $2.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $1.1 million.