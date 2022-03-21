Investing In DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.5 million DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.87M. DSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -719.3% off its 52-week high of $4.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 42.11% up since then. When we look at DSS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the DSS Inc. (DSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DSS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DSS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

Instantly DSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6284 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.64%, with the 5-day performance at -6.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) is 40.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -777.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -777.19% for it to hit the projected low.

DSS Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DSS Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.87% over the past 6 months, a -147.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DSS Inc. will rise 85.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.89 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for DSS Inc. earnings to increase by 119.40%.

DSS Dividends

DSS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.84% of DSS Inc. shares while 9.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.38%. There are 9.65% institutions holding the DSS Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million DSS shares worth $2.44 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 1.0 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $1.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.56 million.