Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.3 million Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at $0.17 or 7.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.20M. INTZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1042.06% off its 52-week high of $28.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Intrusion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.06K.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Instantly INTZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.04 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.74%, with the 5-day performance at -14.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) is -31.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intrusion Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.53% over the past 6 months, a 41.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Intrusion Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.58 million and $1.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.51%. The 2022 estimates are for Intrusion Inc. earnings to decrease by -171.10%.

INTZ Dividends

Intrusion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.50% of Intrusion Inc. shares while 24.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.21%. There are 24.98% institutions holding the Intrusion Inc. stock share, with Rafferty Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.37% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million INTZ shares worth $2.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.15% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $2.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.99 million.