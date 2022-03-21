InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Stock Forecast For 2022: $12.98 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 0.63 million InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at -$0.27 or -10.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.69M. IFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.82% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 10.96% up since then. When we look at InflaRx N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.93K.

Analysts gave the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IFRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InflaRx N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.60 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -10.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.99%, with the 5-day performance at 12.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is -33.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IFRX’s forecast low is $2.19 with $12.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -492.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InflaRx N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.78% over the past 6 months, a 9.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InflaRx N.V. will rise 35.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.83 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that InflaRx N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $130k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.00%. The 2022 estimates are for InflaRx N.V. earnings to increase by 38.70%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.89% of InflaRx N.V. shares while 21.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.79%. There are 21.10% institutions holding the InflaRx N.V. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.60% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million IFRX shares worth $8.51 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 1.06 million shares worth $2.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF. With 18991.0 shares estimated at $80521.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 16134.0 shares worth around $41787.0.