Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 0.76 million Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.50M. INFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.19% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 24.07% up since then. When we look at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.00%, with the 5-day performance at 17.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -10.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.25% over the past 6 months, a 22.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $290k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $380k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $436k and $467k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 18.10%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 58.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.98%. There are 58.68% institutions holding the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 8.38 million INFI shares worth $28.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 5.98 million shares worth $20.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.52 million shares estimated at $8.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $5.25 million.