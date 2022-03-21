Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.84 million Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.28. With the company’s per share price at $4.04 changed hands at -$0.64 or -13.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.09M. ICD’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.17% off its 52-week high of $7.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 40.1% up since then. When we look at Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 336.08K.

Analysts gave the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ICD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.3.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Instantly ICD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.45 on Friday, 03/18/22 subtracted -13.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.67%, with the 5-day performance at -26.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is -1.70% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICD’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. will rise 50.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $27.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.32 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 96.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. earnings to increase by 54.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.89% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares while 12.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.22%. There are 12.67% institutions holding the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.43% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million ICD shares worth $0.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 75420.0 shares worth around $0.23 million.