Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.71 million Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.39 changed hands at $0.35 or 5.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $622.13M. HUMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.08% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.37, which suggests the last value was 31.61% up since then. When we look at Humacyte Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 444.75K.

Analysts gave the Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HUMA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Humacyte Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.45 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 5.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.86%, with the 5-day performance at 12.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 8.31% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUMA’s forecast low is $12.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -197.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.79% for it to hit the projected low.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.76% of Humacyte Inc. shares while 8.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.60%.

