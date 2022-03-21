How Will Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 0.88 million Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.32. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.32 or 20.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.50M. VIOTâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -677.84% off its 52-week high of $14.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 38.38% up since then. When we look at Viomi Technology Co. Ltdâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.67K.

Analysts gave the Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIOT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viomi Technology Co. Ltdâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Instantly VIOT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 20.92% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.55%, with the 5-day performance at 39.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is -17.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIOTâ€™s forecast low is $12.06 with $60.51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -3170.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -551.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viomi Technology Co. Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -61.62% over the past 6 months, a -55.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd will fall -92.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 135.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.83 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $294.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd earnings to decrease by -40.60%.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares while 36.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.41%. There are 36.22% institutions holding the Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million VIOT shares worth $1.51 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRÃ¯Â¿Â½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $4.38 million under it, the former controlled 4.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.35 million.