How Will Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: POLY)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $28.39 changed hands at $0.81 or 2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. POLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.64% off its 52-week high of $44.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.69, which suggests the last value was 20.08% up since then. When we look at Plantronics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.19K.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) trade information

Instantly POLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.64 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.24%, with the 5-day performance at 8.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) is -4.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.52 days.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plantronics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.15% over the past 6 months, a -38.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plantronics Inc. will fall -63.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $419.43 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Plantronics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $431.37 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Plantronics Inc. earnings to increase by 93.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

POLY Dividends

Plantronics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Plantronics Inc. shares while 102.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.89%. There are 102.01% institutions holding the Plantronics Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.98% of the shares, roughly 6.83 million POLY shares worth $175.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.03% or 6.42 million shares worth $165.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $118.67 million under it, the former controlled 9.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 8.53% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $93.72 million.