HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.52 changing hands around $2.72 or 5.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.05B. HCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.9% off its 52-week high of $102.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.36, which suggests the last value was 36.67% up since then. When we look at HashiCorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 894.73K.

Analysts gave the HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HCP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 39.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 49.50 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.59%, with the 5-day performance at 39.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is -29.16% down.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HashiCorp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HashiCorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $89.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for HashiCorp Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.50%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of HashiCorp Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.