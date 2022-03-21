Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.8 million Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.13 changed hands at $0.19 or 2.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $545.02M. GNOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.95% off its 52-week high of $23.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.48, which suggests the last value was 23.14% up since then. When we look at Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 773.94K.

Analysts gave the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GNOG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Instantly GNOG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.22 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.34%, with the 5-day performance at 21.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is -15.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNOG’s forecast low is $18.83 with $18.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -164.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $44.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.03 million and $26.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. earnings to increase by 207.50%.

GNOG Dividends

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.15% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares while 67.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.35%. There are 67.55% institutions holding the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock share, with Magnetar Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.30% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million GNOG shares worth $59.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 2.51 million shares worth $43.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.17 million shares estimated at $20.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $15.57 million.