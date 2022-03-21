Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.83 million Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.60M. AUMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.61% off its 52-week high of $0.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 45.61% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 784.31K.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6045 on Friday, 03/18/22 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.18%, with the 5-day performance at -4.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 26.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUMN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -75.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Minerals Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.80% over the past 6 months, a 114.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Minerals Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $6.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.69 million and $6.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to decrease by -29.40%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 33.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.91%. There are 33.60% institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 6.03 million AUMN shares worth $2.6 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 4.7 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.91 million shares estimated at $2.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $1.93 million.